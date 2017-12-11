Watch Live
Filed Under:Action Center, Jefferson County, Lakewood, Local TV, Santa Shop

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A group in Lakewood is helping ensure 3,500 children will get presents under the Christmas tree this year.

Organization Lends Holiday Helping Hand To Struggling Parents

The Action Center holds a Santa Shop in Lakewood.

The Action Center opened its Santa Shop on Monday to parents who need help getting those presents.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The parents filed outside the center near 14th Avenue and Estes Street early Monday morning.

One mother of four was the first in line — she showed up at 4 a.m.

Kaylee Sanchez says it’s getting harder and harder as her children get older.

santa shop 5vo transfer frame 0 Organization Lends Holiday Helping Hand To Struggling Parents

(credit: CBS)

“It’s a lot more this year than it was last year which is great. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, but anything helps, even just one that can go towards my kids is very helpful,” she said.

The Action Center offers services to people in Jefferson County who are struggling financially.

