LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A group in Lakewood is helping ensure 3,500 children will get presents under the Christmas tree this year.
The Action Center opened its Santa Shop on Monday to parents who need help getting those presents.
The parents filed outside the center near 14th Avenue and Estes Street early Monday morning.
SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4
One mother of four was the first in line — she showed up at 4 a.m.
Kaylee Sanchez says it’s getting harder and harder as her children get older.
“It’s a lot more this year than it was last year which is great. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, but anything helps, even just one that can go towards my kids is very helpful,” she said.
The Action Center offers services to people in Jefferson County who are struggling financially.