By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been 63 days (as of this writing) since snow accumulated in Denver and that is close to setting a new record for number of days without measurable snow.

Measurable snow is considered to be a tenth of an inch or greater at the official weather station.

The last and only measurable snow recorded this season at Denver International Airport was 2.8″ on October 9.

Denver is currently experiencing the fourth longest stretch of consecutive days in the climate record without measurable snow and is within a week of climbing into first place.

The current record is 69 days and that happened between Nov. 26, 2002 and Feb. 2, 2003.

