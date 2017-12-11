By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is just days away from smashing a record no one wants to break.

63 days and counting without measurable snowfall in the Mile High City.

For those who cannot remember the last significant snow in the metro — it was Oct. 9, and the official total was 2.8 inches.

CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears says it is one of the least snowy starts to the season.

“In the period of 130 years of records, we’ve only seen this about two dozen times,” he said.

According to Spears, if we end December with less than an inch of snow it will be the least snowy on record.

Travis Thompson, a spokesman for the Denver Water Department, is among those keeping a close eye on the numbers.

“Denver’s water source originates as mountain snowpack, so we are always very antsy this time of year waiting for those snow storms to come in,” Thompson said.

Fire crews across the metro are also wishing for a white Christmas.

Eric Hurst with South Metro Fire says little moisture means a continued threat for brush fires.

“Most people don’t think of this time of year as having high fire danger, but we certainly do,” Hurst said, “Fire season for us is year round.”

Despite the low snowfall numbers, if there’s one thing Coloradans know… it’s change.

“We’ve had 15 instances with extremely long dry spells in the fall as far as snow fall, and over half turned extremely snowy in the month of March,” Spears said.

Think back to 2003 when a slow start to the season ended with 35.2 inches of snow in the month of March alone.

“Statistically, if history repeats itself, we should see nature try to balance itself out,” Spears said.

