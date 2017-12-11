By Mark Ackerman
DENVER (CBS4)– More than a year after Denver voters passed an initiative to let business allow social marijuana use, the City has its first application.
The Coffee Joint, located at 1130 Yuma Court, an industrial area on the west side of Denver, was the first business to turn in the paperwork.
Business owner Rita Tsalyuk said construction is nearly complete on the coffee shop. The shop would allow edibles and vaping but won’t allow smoking inside. The business owners are considering a $5 cover charge.
Dan Rowland with Denver’s license and excise said the marijuana-based business got approval from the the La Alma-Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association and public hearings will take place over the next “two or three months.”
People who patronize a “social consumption” location would have to bring their own marijuana.
Businesses can’t sell marijuana or operate a liquor license and a social consumption license at the same time, so many entrepreneurs interested in the concept are looking for alternative business models.
Some “social consumption” business models in the works include a video arcade, a day spa and a music venue.
