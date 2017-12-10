By Andrea Flores

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Third generation pilot Bill Jones may be missing eight reindeer, but with a plane full of food and toys you might as well call him “Santa in the Sky.”

He’s one of 29 pilots flying across the state from Centennial Airport to deliver gifts to Veterans of Foreign Wars in need this holiday season.

Jones is a Metro State University Flight Precision Team pilot. The team joined forces with the Colorado Aviation Business Association for the seventh annual VFW charity airlift.

You could say Jones has a passion for aviation. Military service runs in his blood.

His grandfather, 98-year-old Bill Jones Senior, served as an air force pilot during World War II.

“Being out here and flying to these places is fun on its own, and knowing that you have a plane full of goods that are going to people who need them is an added bonus,” Jones said. “It’s the least we can do for these people.”

Army Veteran Rob Davies, and his daughter, Brittany, started the charity airlift seven years ago.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

With more than 700 families counting on them this holiday season, Davies has a message for his fellow brothers and sisters.

“Remember veterans, we’re not gonna forget you,” Davies said.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.