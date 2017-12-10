(CNN Money) — McLaren says its new supercar wasn’t built with “usability” in mind — and the company isn’t sorry about it.

The British luxury carmaker revealed the newest addition to its Ultimate Series, a collection of what it calls the “rarest and most extreme McLaren cars.”

It replaces the McLaren P1, a 903-horsepower hybrid that went out of production in after 2015.

McLaren claims the new machine, called the Senna, is “legalised for road use, but not sanitised to suit it.”

“It provides the purest connection between driver and car,” the company said in a news release.

It’s named for the late Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, who won three world championships for the McLaren racing team in the 1980s and 1990s. He died in 1994 after crashing at the San Marino Grand Prix.

Priced at $1 million (or £750,000, including taxes), the vehicle has an ultra-lightweight carbon fiber body and a twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 in the #McLarenSenna is the most powerful McLaren road car internal combustion engine ever, with 800PS (789bhp) and 800Nm (590 lb ft). Read more here https://t.co/sDBiFeOT3G pic.twitter.com/dmyBqBsCpN — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) December 10, 2017

The Senna’s 789 horsepower has been surpassed by some other seven-figure supercars. But it’s also very light, giving it a stellar power-to-weight ratio.

The car is also visually striking. It features sweeping, futuristic lines and doors that boast floor-to-roof windows.

In typical supercar fashion, there’s also the lure of rarity: McLaren will make just 500 Sennas — and they’re all spoken for already.

The #McLarenSenna is limited to 500 units, all are allocated apart from one, which was auctioned at the @McLarenAuto Winter Ball. The sale of the unallocated McLaren Senna raised £2million for the Senna Foundation. 👌 pic.twitter.com/hI1uNFXzDm — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 10, 2017

The car will officially debut at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in March.

