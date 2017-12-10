DENVER (CBS4) – A line of flashing lights drew the attention of onlookers Saturday night in the metro area, many of whom contacted CBS4 for answers.
We have them.
The lights belong to a group of military aircraft traveling to an exercise in Nevada, according to CBS affiliate WLTX.
The convoy of aircraft crossed Colorado’s Front Range at approximately 9 p.m.
Stacey Bartholomew messaged CBS4 with this point: “It was as if it was a drone Christmas light parade?!”
A military spokesperson told WLTX the cargo jets returned to their base in Charleston, South Carolina, at about 4 a.m. MT.