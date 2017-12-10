By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – We’re starting to sound like a broken record in the weather department but unfortunately there is not much to talk about with regard to the forecast.
We continue to sit under the influence of a big ridge of high pressure parked over the western United States. It’s sending all approaching storm systems up the left side of the ridge into northwest Canada and then down the right side into the eastern side of the country.
Until this pattern can break there will be little to no change in the extended forecast.
Here’s a bit of hope to hold onto if you’re hoping for some colder and wet weather. A few long-range weather forecast models show potential changes materializing around Dec. 20th so we’ll just have to wait and see if that does indeed happen.
