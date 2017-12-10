FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of Fort Carson soldiers is now home for the holidays.
More than 100 service members arrived home in southern Colorado Sunday morning.
The troops have been deployed since February to different locations around Europe.
At least one soldier already has plans set up now that’s she’s been reunited with her mother.
“What’s the first thing you’re going to do?” asked Donna Grigg. “Eat Taco Bell!” answered her daughter, Courtney. “So we’ll take her to Taco Bell,” said Donna.
Courtney added, “Really, just thinking about getting home got me through. They’re my strength right now.”
The group of soldiers also got a warm welcome from fellow soldiers who played Christmas carols.