Filed Under:Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Fort Carson, Soldier Homecoming

FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of Fort Carson soldiers is now home for the holidays.

fort carson homecoming 10vo transfer frame 76 Fort Carson Soldiers Return Home In Time For The Holidays

Fort Carson soldiers return home. (credit: CBS)

More than 100 service members arrived home in southern Colorado Sunday morning.

fort carson homecoming 10vo transfer frame 99 Fort Carson Soldiers Return Home In Time For The Holidays

(credit: CBS)

The troops have been deployed since February to different locations around Europe.

fort carson homecoming 10vo transfer frame 305 Fort Carson Soldiers Return Home In Time For The Holidays

(credit: CBS)

At least one soldier already has plans set up now that’s she’s been reunited with her mother.

“What’s the first thing you’re going to do?” asked Donna Grigg. “Eat Taco Bell!” answered her daughter, Courtney. “So we’ll take her to Taco Bell,” said Donna.

Courtney added, “Really, just thinking about getting home got me through. They’re my strength right now.”

fort carson homecoming 10vo transfer frame 692 Fort Carson Soldiers Return Home In Time For The Holidays

(credit: CBS)

The group of soldiers also got a warm welcome from fellow soldiers who played Christmas carols.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch