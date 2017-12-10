Filed Under:Bierstadt Lake, Estes Park, Rocky Mountain National Park

NEAR ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Rocky Mountain National Park battled a fire that started from an illegal campfire near Bierstadt Lake on Saturday.

Officials say the fire had already spread to about a 15-by-50 foot area when crews arrived.

Fire Found Smoldering In Rocky Mountain National Park

Fire found smoldering near Bierstadt Lake. (credit: Rocky Mountain National Forest)

A park visitor first reported smelling smoke in the area on Thursday.

The fire was eventually put out, but officials are still looking for the person who started the fire.

Park rangers are asking for anyone who has information or was in the Bierstadt Lake area on Thursday to notify them at (970) 586-1204.

