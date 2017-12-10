Filed Under:Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos, New York Jets

DENVER (CBS4) – Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has passed Shannon Sharpe on the Denver Broncos all-time receiving list.

Going into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, Thomas needed 58 receiving yards to pass Sharpe (8,439) for second place on the franchise’s all-time list.

gettyimages 889685858 Thomas Passes Sharpe For Broncos All Time Receiving Yards

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 10: Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) straight arms New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) after a catch during the first quarter on December 10, 2017 in Denver, Colorado at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Thomas snagged the yards he needed in the third quarter at Mile High.

Rod Smith holds the No. 1 spot with 11,389 receiving yards.

Thomas became only the seventh active player in the NFL with 8,000 or more receiving yards with a key 40-yard snag in the second quarter against the New York Giants in October.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch