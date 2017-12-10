DENVER (CBS4) – Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has passed Shannon Sharpe on the Denver Broncos all-time receiving list.
Going into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, Thomas needed 58 receiving yards to pass Sharpe (8,439) for second place on the franchise’s all-time list.
Thomas snagged the yards he needed in the third quarter at Mile High.
Rod Smith holds the No. 1 spot with 11,389 receiving yards.
Thomas became only the seventh active player in the NFL with 8,000 or more receiving yards with a key 40-yard snag in the second quarter against the New York Giants in October.