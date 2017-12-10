By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 5,000 tickets to Sunday’s Denver Broncos versus New York Jets game went unused.

Lower demand for Broncos home game tickets as the team’s streak of losses continued pushed prices down.

Fans who bought their tickets cheap before Sunday’s 2:05pm kickoff at Mile High Stadium, got their money’s worth.

The Broncos won 23-0.

Around 70,000 fans went through the stadium turnstiles, officials said, which left more than 5,000 tickets unused.

Olivia Schmidt and Kim Kaiser, Denver residents and roommates, got a deal on their single-game tickets from an secondary seller, paying $45 each for seats in section 521.

“That’s why we came today, because we figured we’d get a better deal because (the Broncos) are doing so badly,” Schmidt said, laughing.

Even at the box office, tickets cost well below typical prices, ranging from $63 for a seat in the nosebleed sections up to $189 for a seat up close in prime rows.

“We paid $88 a seat,” said Gina Roberts, who bought her ticket from the stadium box office.

“For two tickets, we paid $188,” said Tyronne Davis, who also stepped up to the box office window to buy tickets for himself and his wife. The two were especially welcoming to the lower than usual Broncos game ticket prices, given that their loyalty lies with other teams.

Sellers holding up tickets on the street just off stadium property had a hard time getting them off their hands.

In a stadium where thousands of seats stayed unfilled, Broncos players were determined for a victory.

Forever fans like Cole Allen, a Fort Collins resident, said that regardless of this season’s Broncos performance, they will stand behind the team of orange and blue “till death do us part.”

“I look at the Broncos like a marriage. You come through thick and thin no matter what. You can’t win them all, so it’s fine with me,” Allen told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

According to a Broncos spokesperson, about 97-percent of the stadium sells out through season ticket-holders every season. The remaining tickets, which go on sale in July, typically sell out in less than an hour.

