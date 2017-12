Pilots Team Up For Annual VFW Charity AirliftThird generation pilot Bill Jones may be missing eight reindeer, but with a plane full of food and toys you might as well call him "Santa in the Sky."

Boys & Girls Club Of Metro Denver Gear Up For Annual Toy DriveCBS4's Together 4 Colorado toy drive is less than a week away, and we still need your donations.

Home Invasion Victim Runs For Safety During Bizarre Crime SpreeA man was rushed to a local hospital Saturday, after he consumed a large amount of stolen prescription drugs in Jefferson County.