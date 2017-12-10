DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4’s Together 4 Colorado toy drive collection day is less than a week away, and we still need your donations.
CBS4 is teaming up with King Soopers, 97.3 KBCO, and KOA NewsRadio to collect new toys and cash donations for children and youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.
King Soopers will begin collecting new, unwrapped toys at all Metro Area locations on Friday, November 24th and will continue to collect through December 24th.
New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at participating King Soopers locations, CBS4 and iHeart Media Studios.