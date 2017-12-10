KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman’s video of her tearful son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.

Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch.

“For the record, Keaton asked to do this AFTER he had he me pick him up AGAIN because he was afraid to go to lunch,” Jones wrote. “We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.”

In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. He said milk was poured on him and ham was put down his clothes.

“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?” Keaton said. “What’s the point of it? Why do they find joy in taking innocent people and find a way to be mean to them? It’s not OK.

“People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault. If you are made fun of, just don’t let it bother you.”

On Twitter, athletes, actors, comedians and musicians from across the country and around the world reacted to the heart-wrenching video.

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker offered an inspirational message and invited the Jones family to an upcoming game.

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

University of Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd said he and several teammates plan to visit Keaton at school.

We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support #vols #StopBullying @cboystunna3 @BroadwayJay2 @JKShuttlesworth @smithtrey98 — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 9, 2017

The Colorado Rockies also extended an invitation to Keaton to attend a game in Denver.

@Lakyn_Jones For Keaton: You have friends in us here in Colorado. You’re always welcome at Coors Field and if you ever make it to Denver, please be our guest at a game. Keep your head up and always be yourself, don’t let those bullies win! — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) December 10, 2017

Former Colorado State University football player Bernard Blake sent him a video message: “Never be ashamed of the way you are… you’re very special, very unique to this world.”

Singer Hailee Steinfeld also tweeted a special message just for Keaton.

Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini tweeted that the next time she comes home to her native Knoxville, she wants to be with Keaton to witness the bullies apologize.

buddy next time I make it home to Knox I'm going to walk into that lunchroom with you and watch the bullies say they are sorry to you. you don't deserve that. keep your head up and continue to be kind…you will always Come out on top. sending a hug. https://t.co/fZn2hbMPKp — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 10, 2017

Now Keaton has high-profile friends in sports and in Hollywood.

I’m your friend, Keaton Jones. You’re a more intelligent and more compassionate human being than any of the people bullying you. I’m inspired by you and things will get better because you are speaking out. Love and strength to you, dude!

❤️💪 https://t.co/AivEEX2iM6 — Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) December 10, 2017

Anyone who has ever been bullied please watch and share this. If nothing else I want to personally help Keaton Jones from having to go thru this again. I went thru a lot of this myself as a kid and it really sucks! Ur not alone. https://t.co/dBHP2Tka6t — Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) December 10, 2017

Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Twitter he wants Keaton to “add me to your long list of friends,” and Snoop Dogg said on Instagram that Keaton “has a friend for life” and that “love is the only way to beat hate.”

The video of Keaton had more than 18 million views as of Sunday, and a crowdsourcing page for Keaton’s future education had raised more than $31,000.