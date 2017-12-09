CHRIS SPEARS
By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It’ll be another unusually mild and dry weekend around Colorado as we continue to sit under a big ridge of high pressure parked over the west coast of the United States.
Fire danger remains elevated today for many communities and is high on the northeast plains where a Red Flag Warning will be in place this afternoon.
Looking ahead it is more of the same with no major weather makers in sight.
