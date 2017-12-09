Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

CHRIS SPEARS
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’ll be another unusually mild and dry weekend around Colorado as we continue to sit under a big ridge of high pressure parked over the west coast of the United States.

Fire danger remains elevated today for many communities and is high on the northeast plains where a Red Flag Warning will be in place this afternoon.

Looking ahead it is more of the same with no major weather makers in sight.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

