By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the middle of the month it will pretty much be more of the same across Colorado.
A big blocking ridge of high pressure will stay parked over the western United States for at least another 5 to 7 days.
That means we will be dealing with elevated fire danger in the days ahead, especially on the eastern plains of Colorado.
There are some signs that changes will being to materialize closer to Christmas which would be some welcome news because we are in need of some moisture.
