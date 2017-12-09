Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the middle of the month it will pretty much be more of the same across Colorado.

A big blocking ridge of high pressure will stay parked over the western United States for at least another 5 to 7 days.

That means we will be dealing with elevated fire danger in the days ahead, especially on the eastern plains of Colorado.

There are some signs that changes will being to materialize closer to Christmas which would be some welcome news because we are in need of some moisture.

5day Latest Forecast: Fire Danger Grows With More Mild, Dry Weather

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch