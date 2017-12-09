By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport and American Airlines rolled out the red carpet for the Zampogna family Saturday as they departed for the trip of a lifetime.

“I really didn’t know what to expect, and I guess the big word so far is overwhelming,” said Jennifer Zampogna.

Zampogna and her two kids headed to Dallas, Texas, for an all-expenses paid journey to the 12th Annual Snowball Express, a non-profit serving families of fallen military heroes.

Over the weekend, 1,600 children and spouses of fallen service members will connect with other families just like them.

“I’m excited for the kids to meet other kids that have been through the same thing,” Zampogna. “This is a way of life, and hopefully they can gain meaningful relationships.”

While many look forward to the holidays, it can be a difficult time of year for families of fallen service members.

“This for me is a chance to let it go and trust that I’m taken care, and I’ve been taken care of very well,” Zampogna said.

It was restful and relaxing Friday for the Cheyenne, Wyoming, family. They were given the royal treatment at the Westin at DIA, complete with a Christmas tree, stocking stuffers, and a personal chef.

“This family has just made the ultimate sacrifice and we hope these small tokens of appreciation really just make the holiday season the best it can possibly be,” said Nick Davies with Westin Denver International Airport.

With a sendoff from the TSA Honor Guard the Zampogna’s say they are ready to reconnect..

“It’s good to take time and smell the roses and enjoy family,” Zampogna said.