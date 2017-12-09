CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A Douglas County teacher remains jailed and faces felony charges after his school contacted police regarding his alleged “inappropriate use of a cell phone.”

Steven Jenkins, 54, was arrested Friday afternoon by the Castle Rock Police Department. He was booked under three charges of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Jenkins has not had a hearing, according CRPD spokesperson Karen Carter, and will stay in jail until he faces a judge Monday morning.

“He is no longer with the Douglas County School District,” district spokesperson Paula Hans said. “That was a decision Renaissance Secondary made.”

Renaissance Secondary School is a new charter school that opened this year, Hahn said.

She says the school contacted authorities immediately after determining there was reason for the police to respond. She did not know exactly when that occurred.

Hahn could not say whether Jenkins was at the school Friday, but Carter maintained Jenkin’s arrest did not happen at the school.

Jenkins had previously worked from August 2014 to May 2017 at Castle View High School. He was a math teacher there.

DCSD provided text from letter that both schools sent home to parents:

Dear Renaissance Secondary School Parents,

I am reaching out to share news regarding one of our staff members. As you know, Steve Jenkins joined us when we opened our doors this year as our Facilitator of Innovation.

It was brought to my attention that Mr. Jenkins was using his cell phone inappropriately. I immediately conducted an internal investigation and then reached out to the Castle Rock Police Department (CRPD). They quickly responded and are partnering with us through this process.

Please know Mr. Jenkins is no longer a member of the Renaissance Secondary School family.

I am incredibly sad to share this news. We are in the process of contacting the parents of the students whom we believe were impacted by Mr. Jenkins’ activities and have support in place for the victims.

This is an ongoing, criminal investigation. All of us must respect the process as CRPD works through this situation.

I want to assure you that the Douglas County School District, and the board and administration of our school take this matter very seriously. Student safety is our top concern at Renaissance Secondary School. Thank you for your partnership.

Sincerely,

Debbie Rabideau

Leader of Learning//Principal

Renaissance Secondary School

Dear Castle View High School Community,

Tonight, I am reaching out to share some news about a former CVHS staff member. As you know, Steve Jenkins was a member of the Castle View faculty as recently as last year, until he took a position with Renaissance Secondary School.

We have learned that Mr. Jenkins is being investigated by the Castle Rock Police Department (CRPD) for using his cell phone inappropriately. Mr. Jenkins is no longer a staff member at Renaissance Secondary School.

At this time, we have not been notified of any connection between this investigation and CVHS. However, given that Mr. Jenkins was recently a member of our staff, I felt it was important to share this information with you.

Because this is an ongoing, criminal investigation, I do not have any further information. If you have any concerns that may be tied to this investigation, I encourage you to reach out to the Castle Rock Police Department.

As always, I am available should you have any questions. Thank you for your partnership and I look forward to seeing all of our students and staff back at CVHS on Monday!

Sincerely,

Dr. Rex Corr

Principal

Castle View High School

The Castle Rock Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about this case to contact them at 303 663-6100.