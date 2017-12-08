TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
Filed Under:Burglary, Denver Police, Denver Public Schools, Katy Myers, Local TV, Louis Ortiz, School Bus Crash

DENVER (CBS4) – The man who crashed a stolen SUV into a Denver Public School bus was sentenced to prison on Friday. Several students were injured in the crash.

school bus suv collision 3 Driver Who Crashed Into School Bus Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

(credit: CBS)

The collision happened in April in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood near 39th and Tejon Street. The bus was full of students from Denver Montessori Jr./Sr. High School.

ortiz louis Driver Who Crashed Into School Bus Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

Louis Ortiz (credit: Denver Police)

Louis Ortiz was driving the SUV with multiple people inside and was trying to get away from police before the crash. Officers say he was wanted for burglary.

Ortiz was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

school bus suv collision 4 Driver Who Crashed Into School Bus Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

(credit: CBS)

Police say Ortiz ran a stop sign and the approaching school bus driver had to swerve out of the way before the collision happened. The bus wound up crashing into a tree and both vehicles were damaged.

school bus suv collision 2 Driver Who Crashed Into School Bus Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

(credit: CBS)

Five students who were on the bus had to be taken to the hospital but none of those injuries were considered life threatening. Several other students wound up with bumps and bruises.

The suspect and four other people in his car were also taken to the hospital. Two of those were children who were seriously injured.

school bus suv collision 1 Driver Who Crashed Into School Bus Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

(credit: CBS)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch