DENVER (CBS4) – The man who crashed a stolen SUV into a Denver Public School bus was sentenced to prison on Friday. Several students were injured in the crash.
The collision happened in April in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood near 39th and Tejon Street. The bus was full of students from Denver Montessori Jr./Sr. High School.
Louis Ortiz was driving the SUV with multiple people inside and was trying to get away from police before the crash. Officers say he was wanted for burglary.
Ortiz was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Police say Ortiz ran a stop sign and the approaching school bus driver had to swerve out of the way before the collision happened. The bus wound up crashing into a tree and both vehicles were damaged.
Five students who were on the bus had to be taken to the hospital but none of those injuries were considered life threatening. Several other students wound up with bumps and bruises.
The suspect and four other people in his car were also taken to the hospital. Two of those were children who were seriously injured.