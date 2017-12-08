By Jamie Leary

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Nine months and one day after the birth of her first child, a Littleton woman unexpectedly gave birth to a baby boy.

Amy Littlefield, 25, had no pregnancy symptoms. She was still breastfeeding her new baby girl.

“I woke up the morning of Sept. 14, his birthday, with lower abdomen pain,” said Littlefield. “I knew something was really wrong so I called my mom and said ‘Hey, I think I need to go to the hospital something’s happening.’ We have a family history of ovarian cysts rupturing after birth.”

Amy was sure that was the cause of the pain so she went to the walk-in ER at Swedish Medical Center. That’s when the staff informed her she was five months pregnant.

“I thought he was joking. I said, ‘No, no I’m not.’ I said, ‘I’m not pregnant.’”

Things quickly escalated. Amy was in labor but was told the walk-in ER told wasn’t exactly equipped for premature births. An AirLife crew was on its way to take her to the NICU and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

“They deal with colds, they deal with broken bones… they don’t deal with preemie babies.”

It turns out the staff at the Swedish ER can deal with preemie babies because Amy gave birth to little Cayden before the Airlife crew arrived. A team of doctors and nurses were able to keep the baby safe, warm and dry.

“Little Cayden… we weren’t quite prepared for what we were going to see when we walked in we thought we were taking care of just mom and didn’t get the information until we walked into the room. He was laying there screaming having a very difficult time breathing but the Swedish Southwest team did a great job keeping him warm and dry,” said AirLife Flight Nurse Jared Hedden.

Hedden trains for these exact situations but to see a baby so small was concerning.

“I think we estimated a little less than a pound when he first came out, somewhere around 700 grams so a heavy burrito would be an equivalent.”

Cayden successfully made it to the NICU where he received round-the-clock care.

On Friday, Hedden was reunited with Cayden and all smiles when he saw how strong he had become.

“He’s dressed up, ready to get home, see Santa and be with his family. It’s just phenomenal how strong he’s not needing any assistance breathing or with his feeding or with medications. He’s here with his mom and getting ready to go enjoy the season with his family.”

His mother, now surrounded by Cayden’s grandmother and great-grandmother, couldn’t be happier.

“He’s a fighter. He honestly is God’s greatest blessing to me. I’m just absolutely astounded by everything he has accomplish in his almost 3 months,” said Littlefield.

It turns out, sweet little surprises run in the family.

“My grandma didn’t know she was pregnant with my aunt until she was five months, my mother didn’t know she was pregnant with my brother until she was five months and I had Cayden at five months.”

Thanks to quick acting doctors at Swedish and the top-level care from the staff at the NICU, Cayden will get to go home on Wednesday. The same days as his sister’s first birthday.

