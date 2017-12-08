Broncos Week 14 Injury Report: Healthy New York Jets Look To Take Down Denver BroncosThe New York Jets (5-7) will be traveling to the Mile High city to play the Denver Broncos (3-9). Each team will be showing up relatively healthy for what could shape up to be a good contest. Both teams started off with a long list of injuries, but have only listed a few players as officially out for the game. The Broncos made a major move this week on the defensive line.