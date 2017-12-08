Filed Under:Denver Police, Evans Avenue, Federal Boulevard, Local TV, Police Chase, Tejon Street

DENVER (CBS4)– A police chase came to a chaotic end on Friday night with several vehicles involved in a crash and multiple people taken to the hospital.

Officers were called to reports of gunfire near Evans and Clay just east of Federal Boulevard. They spotted the suspect’s vehicle and the driver sped away.

That car crashed a few blocks away at Tejon. At least three other vehicles were involved.

Some people were taken to the hospital in ambulances.

All four people in the suspect vehicle tried to run away from the crash scene but all were captured.

