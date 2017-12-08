PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators are searching for a suspect and the suspect vehicle wanted in the homicide of a missing teen whose body was found inside the family home that had been set on fire.

The fire at the Maggie Long’s home happened the same day she vanished, Dec. 1.

The fire at the home at 3763 Park County Road 43 last Friday is being investigated as arson.

Investigators are searching for a late model 90s to 2000 light-colored minivan possibly driven by a while male in his 20s who is heavily armed with weapons and ammunition.

The driver may have suffered flash burns in the fire. Investigators believe that gasoline was taken from the home, along with a large case, AK47, 2,000 rounds of ammunition for a 7.62 and 9mm Beretta. They consider the suspect armed and extremely dangerous.

A family member said in a Facebook post that Long had disappeared that day.

Long was expected to attend a concert at her school, Platte Canyon High School.

Last week, the sheriff’s department said no human remains were found in the home but that changed on Thursday.

A judge issued a gag order which has left the community with questions.