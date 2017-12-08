TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Northwesterly winds behind the system responsible for a dusting of snow on Thursday will bring warmer temperatures to the Front Range and Eastern Plains on Friday. But the same wind will also cause an elevated threat for wildfires. A Red Flag Warning has been posted from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. for gusts up to 55 mph.

As the winds increase on Friday and the clouds will decrease and mostly sunny skies are expected by late afternoon. It will then stay sunny and dry statewide through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday in the Denver area which is 15 degrees above normal for the second weekend in December.

No additional snow is expected in the mountains but most areas along and north of the I-70 corridor saw 2-4 inches of snow Thursday night.

Looking ahead to next week we’ll have continued dry and relatively mild weather. Still no big storms on the horizon!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

