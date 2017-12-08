TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
WIGGINS, Colo. (CBS4) – One man is dead following an early morning collision with a car parked on an interstate.

Sixty-five-year-old James Sherman of Pinecliffe was killed when his 1999 Subaru Forester rear-ended a 2016 Ford Edge that was stopped in the right lane of traffic — with its lights off — at 1 a.m. on December 1st.

fatal parking on highway 2 credit tony l jolliffe Car Left On Highway At Night Without Lights Causes Fatal Crash

(credit: Tony L. Jolliffe)

Russell Shortlidge, 69, of Silverthorne, claimed his vehicle had run out of gas.

A witness tells CBS4 Shortlidge was standing on the side of the highway when the fatal collision occurred.

Sheridan was not wearing a seat belt.

Trooper Gary Cutler of the Colorado State Patrol said Shortlidge currently faces traffic charges — Parking Vehicle on Paved Portion of Highway and No Proof of Insurance.

CSP investigators are continuing to look into the details surrounding the accident.

“It will come down to circumstances, whether (Shortlidge) was able to make it safely off the lane,” Cutler said. “It’s not always as black and white as we’d like it to be.”

 

