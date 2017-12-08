TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
Filed Under:Denver Handmade Homemade, HAHO Holiday Market, Holiday Shopping, Mile High Holidays

(CBS4) – Denver Handmade Homemade is having its holiday market this weekend.

denver handmade homemade 2 HAHO Holiday Market Gives Shoppers Chance To Buy Homemade Items

(credit: Denver Handmade Homemade)

Crafts enthusiasts gather to hold the markets in the city every month. They feature handmade products including soaps, ceramics and jams.

denver handmade homemade 1 HAHO Holiday Market Gives Shoppers Chance To Buy Homemade Items

(credit: Denver Handmade Homemade)

The whole idea is to provide a market place for homemade entrepreneurs.

“It’s not just shopping through aisles, but it’s being able to have a conversation with people — learning their story, understanding what their background is and why they do what they do,” said Stephen Toma, manager of HAHO Market.

LINK: denverhaho.org

The HAHO Holiday Market takes place on Saturday and Sunday at 970 Yuma Street. It is open from noon to 5 p.m.

