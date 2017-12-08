(CBS4) – Denver Handmade Homemade is having its holiday market this weekend.
Crafts enthusiasts gather to hold the markets in the city every month. They feature handmade products including soaps, ceramics and jams.
The whole idea is to provide a market place for homemade entrepreneurs.
“It’s not just shopping through aisles, but it’s being able to have a conversation with people — learning their story, understanding what their background is and why they do what they do,” said Stephen Toma, manager of HAHO Market.
LINK: denverhaho.org
The HAHO Holiday Market takes place on Saturday and Sunday at 970 Yuma Street. It is open from noon to 5 p.m.