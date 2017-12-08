ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kenneth Faried scored 20 points and the Denver Nuggets rebounded from a poor first quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 103-89 on Friday night.

Will Barton added 19 points, Emmanuel Mudiay had 18 and Malik Beasley 12 for Denver.

After scoring only 14 points in the first quarter, the Nuggets (14-11) dominated the rest of the game, shooting 61 percent (28 for 46) in the second and third quarters. Denver had a 53-16 advantage in bench scoring en route to its second road victory since Oct. 29.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic (11-16) with 21 points and 17 rebounds. Jonathan Simmons also scored 21 points, 11 of in the first quarter.

With Mudiay and Faried contributing 11 points each, Denver erased a 13-point deficit in the second quarter and led 49-48 at halftime. The Nuggets shot 58 percent (15 for 21) in the second quarter and had a 33-8 advantage in bench points in the first half.

Gary Harris scored six straight Denver points early in the second half to put the Nuggets ahead to stay. The last of those points started a 9-0 run that netted the Nuggets their first double-digit lead at 72-62.

Magic forward Aaron Gordon left with a concussion shortly after colliding with the Harris midway through the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: It was the fourth straight game in which neither Nikola Jokic (left ankle) nor Paul Millsaps (left wrist) played. … The Nuggets have won only six times in Orlando. They lost 15 straight here, a streak that ended in 2008.

Magic: G Evan Fournier (sprained left ankle) missed his first game of the season. … G Arron Afflalo started his first game for the Magic since April 16, 2014, two months before being traded to Denver for Fournier.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At Indiana on Sunday in the fourth game of a six-game trip.

Magic: At Atlanta on Saturday night in a rematch of the Magic’s overtime victory Wednesday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)