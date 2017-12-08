Navy Flag Stolen After Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony A military flag used in a Pearl Harbor ceremony on Thursday has been stolen.

HAHO Holiday Market Gives Shoppers Chance To Buy Homemade Items Attention shoppers: Denver Handmade Homemade is having its holiday market this weekend.

Search For Suspect, Vehicle In Teen's Homicide InvestigationInvestigators are searching for a suspect and the suspect vehicle wanted in the homicide of a missing teen whose body was found inside the family home that had been set on fire.