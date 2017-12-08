TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
Filed Under:Face the Nation, Jerusalem, John Dickerson, Local TV, Nikki Haley, United Nations

DENVER (CBS4)– This Sunday on Face the Nation, CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent John Dickerson will interview U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

CBS4’s Jim Benemann talks to Dickerson about the recent Trump Administration decision to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Benemann also talks to Dickerson about the spending plan just approved in Washington, D.C.

Dickerson will also talk with U.S. Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine and U.S Senator Dick Durbin, Democrat from Illinois Sunday on Face the Nation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch