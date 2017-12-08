DENVER (CBS4) – Despite 60-degree temperatures in Denver, Cherry Creek North is celebrating the warm, cozy traditions of winter.
“Winter Fest is for the community. We want people to come to Cherry Creek North and just have a good time, and realize that there are so many unique things to do outside in the winter,” said Jenny Starkey, Director of Marketing & Community Relations for Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District.
Fillmore Plaza will host carolers, ice sculptors, free coffee and hot cocoa.
“While there are tons of free fun and family-friendly activities, 20 different businesses are hosting fun, family activities,” Starkey explained.
You can do ornament decorating at Reverie Living, make natural pine cone ornaments to attract birds to your backyard at Victoria’s Chocolates, and visit with Santa Claus at Calico. There are free snacks and refreshments all along the way.
Winter Fest at Fillmore runs from 10 a.m. to 2 pm throughout Cherry Creek North. Activities are free and open to the public.