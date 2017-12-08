TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)
By Shaun Boyd

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A Buckley Air Force unit is coming together to remember two Colorado airmen who lost their lives to drunk drivers.

Every year for the last 13 years, members of the 460th Space Communications Squadron at Buckley hold a ceremony for Senior Airmen Kristopher Mansfield and Michael Snyder.

madd vigil 6pkg frame 150 Tribute A Tradition For 2 Colorado Airmen Killed By Drunk Drivers

(credit: CBS)

This year, they stood in formation, in dress blues, on a cold December night to pay tribute.

madd vigil 6pkg frame 60 Tribute A Tradition For 2 Colorado Airmen Killed By Drunk Drivers

(credit: CBS)

“This is not just any day for us. This is not just checking a box,” says Lieutenant Colonel Erick Welcome, “We’re one family. We’re one team and both families know we’re going to always be there for them.”

madd vigil for mcclure 4 Tribute A Tradition For 2 Colorado Airmen Killed By Drunk Drivers

Senior Airman Kristopher Mansfield (credit: CBS)

michael snyder Tribute A Tradition For 2 Colorado Airmen Killed By Drunk Drivers

Senior Airman Michael Snyder (credit: CBS)

Mansfield’s parents were moved when, shortly after their son’s death, his fellow airmen planted a tree on the base in his memory. They were overwhelmed when they continued to light it year after year.

madd vigil 6pkg frame 1743 Tribute A Tradition For 2 Colorado Airmen Killed By Drunk Drivers

(credit: CBS)

“They make such a special deal out of it for us. It’s a special deal for them to highlight. This was one of ours that got killed. Same thing with Michael,” said Craig Mansfield.

madd vigil 6pkg frame 1563 Tribute A Tradition For 2 Colorado Airmen Killed By Drunk Drivers

(credit: CBS)

Mansfield’s mom, Julie Legg, says none of the airmen in the current squadron knew her son when he was alive, “So that makes it even more meaningful for us that they would remember someone who they never knew… and that Kris is still making a difference. He’s still fulfilling what he told me he wanted to do in joining the Air Force. He wanted his life to make a difference.”

madd vigil 6pkg frame 900 Tribute A Tradition For 2 Colorado Airmen Killed By Drunk Drivers

(credit: CBS)

Fran Lanzer, executive director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Colorado, attends the event every year.

“Both Kris and Michael courageously stepped up to serve our country and tragically their lives were taken here in Colorado on our roads because of the dangerous, irresponsible and 100 percent preventable actions of others.”

madd vigil 6pkg frame 0 Tribute A Tradition For 2 Colorado Airmen Killed By Drunk Drivers

(credit: CBS)

Lanzer says nearly 200 people died from drunk and drugged driving in Colorado last year alone.

“I see Kris in these young men,” said Legg.

For the parents, it’s not just who their sons were, but who they would have become, that is now lost.

madd vigil 6pkg frame 2777 Tribute A Tradition For 2 Colorado Airmen Killed By Drunk Drivers

(credit: CBS)

“They had dreams and they were snatched away,” said Mansfield.

The 460th squadron has made preventing drunk driving one of its missions. Many of the airmen volunteer with Buckley Against Drunk Driving, providing free rides to those who need them. They also recognize an Airman every year who has gone above-and-beyond to raise awareness about drunk driving.

madd vigil 6pkg frame 2548 Tribute A Tradition For 2 Colorado Airmen Killed By Drunk Drivers

(credit: CBS)

Shaun Boyd is CBS4’s political specialist. She’s a veteran reporter with more than 25 years of experience. Follow her on Twitter @cbs4shaun.

