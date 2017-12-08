By Rick Brown

The New York Jets (5-7) will travel to Denver to play the Broncos (3-9) with a healthy roster this Sunday. Meanwhile, the Broncos moved veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe to the IR with a neck injury on Tuesday. This nagging injury has sidelined Wolfe a few times, and the Broncos have finally shut him down for the season after a neck sprain suffered in Week 12 left him experiencing numbness in his legs, arms and face. Denver has been able to compensate for the loss of Wolfe, but the defensive line’s depth was tested last week when Domata Peko Sr. missed the game with an injury.

Injuries On The Defense May Leave The Line Lacking Depth

The Broncos will be without Paxton Lynch for a second straight week along with starting guard Ron Leary. Denver could also be facing more issues this week on the defensive line, as Adam Gotsis and Peko Sr. are both listed as questionable and will be game-time decisions. Emmanuel Sanders is also listed as questionable and his status will be decided near the beginning of the game.

Healthy Jets Looking To Win On The Road Against The Broncos

The Jets listed only three players on the official injury report. Of those players, only linebacker Bruce Carter will be missing the game against the Broncos. The other two Jets players are Matt Forte and Brian Winters; both players are listed as questionable and will be game-time decisions.

If Forte does play, he could help the Jets against a Broncos defense that is giving up a lot of points at the moment. Winters would also be a loss as he has started 11 of 12 games this season. The Jets’ offensive line is going to need to bring its A-game in order to slow down Von Miller and the Broncos’ linebacker corp. Luckily, both teams are relatively healthy and should put on a good show for this week’s match up.

Denver Broncos Injury Report

Questionable:

(DE) Gotsis, Adam – Illness – Did Not Participate In Practice

(NT) Peko Sr., Domata – Knee – Light Participation In Practice

(WR) Sanders, Emmanuel – Ankle – Light Participation In Practice

Out:

(G) Leary, Ron – Back – Did Not Participate In Practice

(QB) Lynch, Paxton – Ankle – Did Not Participate in Practice

New York Jets Injury Report

Questionable:



(RB) Forte, Matt – Knee – Did Not Participate In Practice

(G) Winters, Brian – Abdomen/Ankle – Light Participation in Practice

Out: