By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– With temperatures expected to be around 60 degrees on Sunday and prices for tickets plummeting, it may be the perfect time to take in a Broncos game at Mile High Stadium.

“Right now, it’s a buyers’ market. So if you want to go to a Broncos game now is the time to go at a very reasonable price,” said Candy Lewis with A Lewis Tickets.

Lewis has sold tickets for decades, and is sold out for this weekend, but pointed out deals on the official Ticketmaster website.

“This is still Denver Broncos country and people, even though it’s painful they’re losing, there are still people calling that want to go to the game,” Lewis said.

On Friday night, tickets were as cheap as $39. Lewis says the same tickets were selling for 10 times that earlier in the season. Even seats close to the field are less than $200.

The Broncos told CBS4 the tickets are likely returned from the opponent’s allotment or even season ticket holders.

While plenty of tickets are available and that may turn into empty seats, the Broncos sellout streak, which dates back to 1970, is still intact.

Some 97 percent of the stadium seats are already taken up by season ticket holders each game. So, that meets the threshold to be officially deemed a sellout before a game is even played each season.

With hundreds of available seats for Sunday’s game, Lewis would like to see fans who can’t usually afford a game to be let in.

“How about if the Broncos say just line up at Gate 10 and we’ll get you in the Bronco game for free this Sunday. I think it’s great public relations,” she said.

