LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Chatfield Senior High School in Littleton helped fill Christmas stockings for soldiers at Fort Carson.
The annual tradition involves the help from special needs students at the school.
Sharon McManus is a Special Education teacher at Chatfield. She says alumni have also come back to lend a hand.
McManus says this tradition holds a special place in her heart because she has two sons who served in the Marine Corps.
“I just know as a mom what it feels like to have a loved one away and to know that they need a piece of home any chance they can get it,” said McManus.
The students filled about 250 stockings on Thursday which include a holiday car, pencils and candy.