Filed Under:Chatfield Senior High School, El Paso County, Fort Carson, Jefferson County, Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Chatfield Senior High School in Littleton helped fill Christmas stockings for soldiers at Fort Carson.

stockings for ft carson 5vo transfer frame 0 Students Spread Holiday Cheer With Ft. Carson Soldiers

(credit: CBS)

The annual tradition involves the help from special needs students at the school.

stockings for ft carson 5vo transfer frame 133 Students Spread Holiday Cheer With Ft. Carson Soldiers

Sharon McManus is a Special Education teacher at Chatfield. She says alumni have also come back to lend a hand.

chatfield stockings 6sotvo transfer frame 0 Students Spread Holiday Cheer With Ft. Carson Soldiers

Sharon McManus (credit: CBS)

McManus says this tradition holds a special place in her heart because she has two sons who served in the Marine Corps.

“I just know as a mom what it feels like to have a loved one away and to know that they need a piece of home any chance they can get it,” said McManus.

stockings for ft carson 5vo transfer frame 275 Students Spread Holiday Cheer With Ft. Carson Soldiers

(credit: CBS)

co chatfield stockings 6vo transfer frame 484 Students Spread Holiday Cheer With Ft. Carson Soldiers

(credit: CBS)

The students filled about 250 stockings on Thursday which include a holiday car, pencils and candy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch