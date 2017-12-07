DENVER (CBS4) – Republican State Rep. Lori Saine did not answer questions as she left the Denver Detention Center late Wednesday night following her arrest at Denver International Airport.
Her attorney says Saine often carries a firearm, but did not know she had a handgun in her bag when she went to the airport on Tuesday.
“She forgot about it. She forgot it was in the purse that she was using when she was headed out of town,” her attorney Randy Corporon said.
Corporon says Saine carries a gun because she feels threatened.
“She has a concealed carry permit. She has received threatening emails, but that’s pretty common for legislators,” Corporon said.
Her attorney did not say if Saine has reported any threats to law enforcement.
Saine is an ardent supporter of gun rights. Twice she has supported legislation that would allow teachers to carry concealed weapons in school. Those bills failed.