CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Bronco Todd Davis is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)
Filed Under:Denver, Denver International Airport, Denver Police, Local TV, Lori Saine

DENVER (CBS4) – Republican State Rep. Lori Saine did not answer questions as she left the Denver Detention Center late Wednesday night following her arrest at Denver International Airport.

lori saine3 State Representative Saine Leaves Denver Jail

Lori Saine (credit: CBS)

Her attorney says Saine often carries a firearm, but did not know she had a handgun in her bag when she went to the airport on Tuesday.

“She forgot about it. She forgot it was in the purse that she was using when she was headed out of town,” her attorney Randy Corporon said.

saine lori State Representative Saine Leaves Denver Jail

Lori Saine (credit: Denver Police)

Corporon says Saine carries a gun because she feels threatened.

“She has a concealed carry permit. She has received threatening emails, but that’s pretty common for legislators,” Corporon said.

Her attorney did not say if Saine has reported any threats to law enforcement.

Saine is an ardent supporter of gun rights. Twice she has supported legislation that would allow teachers to carry concealed weapons in school. Those bills failed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch