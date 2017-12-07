FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Researchers at Colorado State University are looking for dogs with osteoarthritis or epilepsy to test cannabidiol treatments.

Cannabidiols, or CBDs, are a non-psychoactive component of marijuana.

“The CBD product is very low in the psychoactive component of cannabis, THC, making it safe for use in dogs,” researchers stated on the CSU website.

Each dog will be randomly assigned to either a control group or a treatment group.

Dogs in the epilepsy study will receive either the CBD oil or a placebo for 12 weeks.

Dogs in the osteoarthritis clinical trial will receive either the CBD oil or a placebo for six weeks and then will receive the opposite medication for the following six weeks.

All costs related to the study will be covered in full, including the examinations and the CBD oil.

The Coloradoan cited Tim Hackett, the director of Colorado State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital, as saying pet owners from out-of-state have come to Colorado specifically seeking cannabis cures for their pets.

People interested in the epilepsy trial can learn more by emailing CSUNeuroTrials@colostate.edu or Dr. Stephanie McGrath, or by calling (970) 305-0455​.

People interested in the osteoarthritis trial can learn more by emailing Kelsie Condon, Dr. Stephanie McGrath, or by calling (970) 297-5000.