DENVER (CBS4) – Veterans and their families came together in Denver to pay tribute to the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The American Legion Post 1 on Yale Avenue held a ceremony to mark the occasion.
“Never before have I seen a group of men and wives and widows that supported this nation, but being around them, they were emanating the vibes of patriotism,” said a member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association.
The attack killed more than 2,300 servicemen and ultimately led to the United States joining World War II.