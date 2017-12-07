CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Bronco Todd Davis is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)
DENVER (CBS4) – Veterans and their families came together in Denver to pay tribute to the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The American Legion Post 1 on Yale Avenue held a ceremony to mark the occasion.

“Never before have I seen a group of men and wives and widows that supported this nation, but being around them, they were emanating the vibes of patriotism,” said a member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association.

The attack killed more than 2,300 servicemen and ultimately led to the United States joining World War II.

