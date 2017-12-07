Local American Legion Helps Honor Pearl Harbor AnniversaryVeterans and their families came together in Denver to pay tribute to the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

1 Of 2 Teens Accused In Shooting Death Pleads GuiltyIn exchange for a guilty plea, one of two teenagers involved in the death of a popular Denver chef will spend seven years at the Department of Youth Corrections.

Buck Pulled From Ditch Twice Amid Urban Hunting ProposalColorado Parks & Wildlife officials had to rescue a buck twice from the same ditch on the same day.