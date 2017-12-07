ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– A music teacher from Arvada is among the finalists for the 2018 Grammy Music Educator Award.

Chris Maunu from Arvada West High School was among the nine 2018 finalists.

“It’s amazing. completely shocking and humbling,” said Maunu.

Music teachers were picked from more than 2,300 nominees at public and private schools from all 50 states for their significant and lasting contribution to their field.

Maunu and Arvada West will each receive a grant of a $1,000 for the nomination.

According to Arvada West, since Maunu became director at Arvada West in 2006, the choir department has grown from 140 to over 300 members.

“He has made anyone who comes in these doors feel like home,” said Sammy Meneses, a choir student. “There are 50 people in there, we’re all different individuals, but he makes us a whole.”

Maunu says the Recording Academy’s recognition means more money for music education.

“It’s not a one man show here. This is a comprehensive department with kids that just give everything to this department, and to each other and to their director and that’s what it’s all about,” said Maunu.

The winner and their school each get $10,000 and will be celebrated at Grammy Week in New York.

The honor is presented by the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum.

This is a list of the 2018 finalists:

Pamela Andrews, Station Camp Elementary School – Gallatin, Tennessee

Victor de los Santos, Santa Ana High School – Santa Ana, California

Michelle Droe, Lincoln Elementary – Cedar Falls, Iowa

Curtis Gaesser, Folsom High School – Folsom, California

Ralph Jackson, Bridle Path Elementary School – Lansdale, Pennsylvania

Brandi Jason, Liberty High School – Eldersburg, Maryland

Chris Maunu, Arvada West High School – Arvada, Colorado

Darren McCoy, Oak Harbor High School – Oak Harbor, Washington

Melissa Salguero, P.S. 48 Joseph R. Drake – Bronx, New York

Vicky Stockton, New York State School for the Deaf – Rome, New York

The list of finalists was announced on CBS This Morning Wednesday.