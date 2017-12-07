CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Bronco Todd Davis is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)
Filed Under:Arson, Bailey, House Fire, Maggie Long, Missing Teen, Park County Sheriff's Office

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The remains of 17-year-old Maggie Long were found in her family’s burned home near Bailey, the Park County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, investigators said.

maggie long 3 from maggie long fb Remains Of Missing Teen Found In Burned Home

Maggie Long (credit: Facebook)

The fire at the home at 3763 Park County Road 43 last Friday is being investigated as an arson.

A family member said in a Facebook post that Long had disappeared that day.

Long was expected to attend a concert at her school, Platte Canyon High School, the family member said.

Last week, the sheriff’s department said no human remains were found in the home.

A judge issued a gag order but that could be lifted Thursday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Long family,” Sheriff Fred Wegener said in a statement. “In the following weeks, we hope they may find strength from family, friends, and support of the community.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch