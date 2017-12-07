PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The remains of 17-year-old Maggie Long were found in her family’s burned home near Bailey, the Park County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday.
Her death is being investigated as a homicide, investigators said.
The fire at the home at 3763 Park County Road 43 last Friday is being investigated as an arson.
A family member said in a Facebook post that Long had disappeared that day.
Long was expected to attend a concert at her school, Platte Canyon High School, the family member said.
Last week, the sheriff’s department said no human remains were found in the home.
A judge issued a gag order but that could be lifted Thursday.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Long family,” Sheriff Fred Wegener said in a statement. “In the following weeks, we hope they may find strength from family, friends, and support of the community.”