By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – It has now been about two months since we’ve had measurable snowfall in Denver. It was October 9 when we had 2.8″. The likelihood of measurable snowfall in Denver on Thursday is extremely low but nerveless we have a chance for at least a brief snow shower mainly between 3-10 p.m.

The best chance for snow (and possible light accumulation) is over Douglas, El Paso, and Elbert Counties including Castle Rock, Franktown, Monument, Black Forest, Elizabeth, and Kiowa. These areas could see up 1″. Meanwhile the mountains will generally see 1-4″ by Thursday night night with possibly a little more on north face slopes (the storm is moving directly south out of Wyoming).

Thursday will also be quite chilly with high temperatures struggling to climb above freezing.

A warming trend will begin on Friday with highs in the middle 50s followed by lower 60s for the weekend. The forecast looks sunny and dry for the Broncos game Sunday afternoon.

5day Latest Forecast: Finally! A Chance For Snow Today

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

