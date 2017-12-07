DENVER (CBS4) – “Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum” is a holiday tradition in Denver. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance has performed the show for 26 years. It’s about a journey that Granny takes around the world and she shares those stories with her grandchildren. It explores holiday traditions from all different cultures.

“So it really is our story, about all of the places we’ve been in the world, and to bring that right to our community. Many of the holidays people really know about and some they have no idea, so there’s always something new and special,” said Cleo Parker Robinson, founder of the dance company.

The company freshens up the show every year, sometimes adding new places or new music.

“We’ve added a tap section that most people have not seen. Of course, we have the Chinese New Year with the dragon dance. Oh, it’s just so lively and colorful, and the whole place is just lively and dancing,” Parker Robinson told CBS4.

This year, several of the cast members have shuffled parts. Cleo Parker Robinson, herself, is playing an angel.

“I play one of the first, which is Granny’s guardian angel, so I’m forever guiding her because she’s getting older and she’s forgetting,” Parker Robinson explained.

“Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum” plays the weekend of December 8 – 10th, and December 15th – 17th at the Cleo Parker Dance Theatre in Denver. Ticket prices run from $30.00 to $40.00.