DENVER (AP) — Frontier Airlines pilots plan to demonstrate in Denver to try to gain public support for their fight for a pay raise.

The union representing the pilots says they’ll hold an informational picket and rally at Civic Center Park on Thursday following what it called another round of fruitless contract talks.

In September, the pilots voted to authorize a strike if a new contract can’t be reached with the Denver-based discount airline.

The Air Line Pilots Association says Frontier pilots are ready to ask the federal government to release them from mediation, opening the door to a possible strike.

Federal law makes it difficult to strike in the airline industry so demonstrations aimed at the public are common during contract negotiations.

