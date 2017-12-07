DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4’s partner at the University of Denver are coming together for Colorado children as part of the annual toy drive. The cheer team has been collecting new toys at many of their sporting events and recently the team held a cheer clinic at one the of the clubs.

LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

“Attention members. If you would like to go to a cheerleading clinic go to the gym,” was the announcement made over the intercom at the Johnson Boys & Girls Club.

Boys and girls of all ages gathered in the gym, and the DU cheer team showed them their best moves.

“It’s an amazing experience just to get involved with these kids and get them involved with the program,” said Rylie Riggio, the captain of the cheer squad.

The team taught the kids some simple cheers, how to get the crowd involved, and more importantly brought a message about hard work and dedication.

“We can come in and hopefully make a great impact on their lives, and teach them about education and the various opportunities that they have the places they can go,” Riggio told CBS4.

“It’s actually really fun,” said Ah’vonna, a 10-year-old club member.

Some of the attendees are usually on the field, but at this clinic they found out what it’s like behind the poms.

“I think it was a cool experience,” said 12-year-old Carlos.

“I love seeing boys get the opportunity to also see how expansive this sport is, and how inclusive it is, and how there’s really, kind of, an opportunity for them too,” Riggio explained.

The DU cheer team has been collecting new toys at many of their sporting events.

“It’s just another way of feeling valued and respected, and it’s a great way to make their Christmas a little lighter and brighter.”

They’re getting ready for their big collection day on Saturday, December 9th. The cheer team will be out on Ritchie Center Drive from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can drive right up and drop off a new toy donation.