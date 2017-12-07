Filed Under:Colorado Republican Party, Colorado Voter Fraud, GOP, Local TV, Republican, Steve Curtis, Voter Fraud

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado Republican Party chairman who blamed a “major diabetic episode” for causing him to cast his ex-wife’s ballot in 2016’s presidential election has been convicted of forgery and voter fraud.

Steve Curtis was convicted Thursday after prosecutors said DNA evidence and handwriting analysis linked him to the ballot.

Defense attorney Christopher Gregory said Curtis filled out and mailed the ballot, but didn’t have the “required mental state” to commit a crime.

Prosecutor Tate Costin said Curtis knew what he was doing, asking “If he were going to sign a name during this confused diabetic state, wouldn’t he sign his own name?”

Curtis’ ex-wife moved to South Carolina after they separated and learned her ballot had been cast after calling the clerk’s office to see how she could vote.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch