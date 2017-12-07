CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Bronco Todd Davis is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (CBS4) – A 5-year-old boy who was shot at a church in Texas last month has a Christmas wish that you can help grant.

Ryland Ward lost his mother and sisters in the shooting on Nov. 5.

gettyimages 870651798 5 Year Old Survivor Of Church Shooting Wants Christmas Cards

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX – NOVEMBER 5: Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The gunman, identified as Devin P. Kelley, 26, took 25 lives and that of an unborn child. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

He was shot five times and is still recovering in the hospital, KSAT reported Tuesday. He is expected to remain in the hospital for another six to eight weeks.

ryland ward 5 Year Old Survivor Of Church Shooting Wants Christmas Cards

Ryland Ward (credit: GoFundMe)

“They still haven’t told him yet that his mom and sisters are dead, but I’m sure he’s kind of getting some kind of idea because he’s 5,” KSAT quoted his grandmother as saying.

Now Ryland’s family is hoping people will help fill his hospital room with Christmas cheer.

The family told KSAT Ryland enjoys getting cards and pictures of other children and their pets.

They’re asking people to include $1 in each card to help raise money to buy Ryland a go-kart.

Cards for Ryland can be sent to the following address:

Ryland Ward
P.O. Box 174
Sutherland Springs, Texas, 78161

You can also make donations to a GoFundMe site set up for Ryland’s family.

