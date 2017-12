1 Arrested After Shots Fired Near Colfax AvenueOne person was arrested after a shooting at Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Flames Spark 911 Calls While Fire Crews Work On Controlled BurnAt the emergency dispatch center, 911 calls flooded in from people who spotted a massive flames and smoke plume near Frisco on Wednesday. Actually, those flames are a welcome sight to many.

Suspected Cult Leader Charged With Kidnapping After 4 Children RecoveredThe suspected cult leader who has been accused of kidnapping two young sisters and their two young brothers now faces charges.