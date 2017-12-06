By Karen Morfitt

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspected serial rapist and former Mexican law enforcement officer will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of raping a woman in Aurora and attempting to assault another.

His victim who asked only to be identified as Katelyn shared her story with CBS4’s Karen Morfitt.

“A guilty verdict doesn’t change what happened… but it shows justice was on our side,” she said.

More than a year has passed since the attack in Katelyn’s Aurora home.

“It was October 4th. My son had just woken up from a nap. He was having a snack and watching some cartoons and I heard a knock on the door,” Katelyn said.

The man at the door she would later learn was 25-year-old Ricardo Corral-Venegas.

Court documents show Corral-Venegas is a former police officer in Mexico where local news reports identified him as “the motorcycle rapist,” suspected of barging into homes, raping women and fleeing on a black and red motorcycle.

“He pulled a knife on me and throughout the course of the time he was in my home repeatedly sexually assaulted me,” Katelyn said.

After a failed second attack on a woman not far from Katelyn’s home, Corral-Venegas was arrested and put on trial.

“As I was leaving the courtroom yesterday after closing arguments he winked at me,” she said. “It truly was intimidating and it was violating but at the same time that’s not going to stop me from going and telling people this is what happened.”

Her courage to take the stand and now to share her story publicly she says is motivated by more than just putting her attacker away.

It is about keeping it from happening again and being someone other victims can look to for support.

“There are a lot of women all over the world that don’t get to their day in court who don’t get to see justice,” Katelyn said. “I was lucky.”

Sentencing for Corral-Venegas is set for March of next year.

Katelyn plans to speak at that hearing and has a message for him.

“I’m not afraid anymore.”

