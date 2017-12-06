DENVER (CBS4)– Mickey and Minnie Mouse surprised some children at the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park on Wednesday.
The Disney On Ice performers teamed up with the Downtown Denver Partnership to skate with some preschoolers from the Warren Village Learning Center.
After the kids took to the ice to try out their skating skills, they were treated to a mini performance by the stars of the show, Mickey and Minnie Mouse followed by a meet and greet.
Disney On Ice: Worlds of Enchantment is at the Pepsi Center Dec. 7-10.