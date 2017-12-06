DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Michael Bennet is calling for Sen. Al Franken to resign amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
Bennet, a Democrat representing Colorado on Capitol Hill, tweeted out Wednesday morning that “Sexual harassment and misconduct are never acceptable. I understand Senator Franken will make an announcement tomorrow morning, and I’m confident he’ll do the right thing and step aside.”
More than a dozen Senate Democrats, led by female lawmakers, have called on the Minnesota senator to step aside. The nearly simultaneous clamor for the two-term senator to quit comes a day after Michigan Rep. John Conyers, another Democrat, announced his resignation.
Franken’s office said in a brief statement that he will have an announcement on Thursday.
Franken vehemently denied a new sexual misconduct accusation that came from a former Democratic congressional aide that he tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006.
Franken is facing a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into previous claims by other women that he groped them.