DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Michael Bennet is calling for Sen. Al Franken to resign amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Bennet, a Democrat representing Colorado on Capitol Hill, tweeted out Wednesday morning that “Sexual harassment and misconduct are never acceptable. I understand Senator Franken will make an announcement tomorrow morning, and I’m confident he’ll do the right thing and step aside.”

More than a dozen Senate Democrats, led by female lawmakers, have called on the Minnesota senator to step aside. The nearly simultaneous clamor for the two-term senator to quit comes a day after Michigan Rep. John Conyers, another Democrat, announced his resignation.

U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2017 in Washington. (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Franken’s office said in a brief statement that he will have an announcement on Thursday.

Franken vehemently denied a new sexual misconduct accusation that came from a former Democratic congressional aide that he tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D)
Colorado (credit: CBS)

Franken is facing a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into previous claims by other women that he groped them.

