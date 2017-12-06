Sen. Bennet Calls For Sen. Franken To ResignSen. Michael Bennet is calling for Sen. Al Franken to resign amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Crime Fail: Thief With Excavator Can't Get Cash From ATMBased on the scattered ATM pieces, the suspect or suspects were hoping to use the bucket to scrape layer after layer off the ATM until they reached cash.

Fire Forces Department Of Revenue Employees To EvacuateHundreds of people were evacuated from their offices at the Department of Revenue in downtown Denver on Wednesday morning due to a fire in the building.