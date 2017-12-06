Filed Under:Denver, Denver International Airport, Denver Police, Local TV, Lori Saine

DENVER (CBS4) – State lawmaker Lori Saine was arrested at Denver International Airport for “knowingly” bringing a loaded 9mm gun to the TSA screening checkpoint.

Saine, 43, a Republican who represents District 63 in the Dacono and Firestone area, was stopped at the North Screening checkpoint Tuesday.

saine lori Lawmaker Arrested After Loaded 9mm Found In Bag By TSA Agent

Lori Saine (credit: Denver Police)

The loaded Kahr Arms 9mm semi-auto handgun, with four rounds in the magazine, was observed on the X-ray screening machine inside a bag belonging to Saine. There was not a round in the chamber.

dia denver international airport security tsa screening Lawmaker Arrested After Loaded 9mm Found In Bag By TSA Agent

(credit: CBS)

According to police documents, Saine “knowingly brought the handgun into the North Screening Check point.”

lori saine from colorado general assembly Lawmaker Arrested After Loaded 9mm Found In Bag By TSA Agent

(credit: Colorado General Assembly)

She was arrested on investigation of introduction of a firearm in a public transportation facility. The charge of carrying a weapon in a transportation facility is a sixth-degree felony.

Saine is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon for her first appearance.

Saine sponsored a bill in the 2017 legislative session to repeal prohibitions on ammunition magazines. That bill died in committee.

Saine serves on three committees, the Agriculture, Livestock, and Natural Resources Committee, the Legislative Council, and the Legislative Audit Committee.

