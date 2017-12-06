Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado sits smack in between a warm ridge of high pressure to our west and a chilly trough of low pressure to the east and these two features are playing tug-of-war on our forecast.

That is why our temperatures have been fluctuating so much in recent days.

Today and tomorrow we will be feeling the chilly side of the jet stream with a few quick fronts on the way. Each one will kick up the wind and generate scattered snow showers. Our best chance to see a little snow will be tomorrow.

Then starting Friday we’ll once again feel the warm side of the jet stream with dry and mild conditions through the weekend.

5day Latest Forecast: Chilly With A Small Chance For Some Snow

